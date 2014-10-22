UPDATE 1-India's Adani to finalise Australia coal investment plan by June
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
AMSTERDAM Oct 22 Dutch engineering company Arcadis said it expects about a 5 percent rise in net revenue and a profit growth of 10 percent this year, lifted partly by growth in backlog, despite a small dip in organic net revenue in the third quarter.
For the third quarter, it earned gross revenue of 630 million euros ($801.7 million), a 1 percent dip, net revenue of 475 million and operating earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 49.5 million. Its EBITA margin rose to 10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent over the year to date.
"Organic growth (is) moving towards our three-year target of above 5 percent," said Chief Executive Neil McArthur.
The company, which carries out engineering, consulting and construction projects globally, has 28,000 staff. It recently bought British engineering consultancy Hyder and US architectural consultancy Callison.
The acquisitions, which added more than 5,000 staff and took gross revenue above the 3 billion euro mark, are not reflected in the third-quarter accounts, which were closed before the acquisitions were finalised. ($1 = 0.7859 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
SEOUL, March 19 South Korea prepared on Sunday to raise the Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing more than 300 people, most of them children, testing a system to bring the ship to the surface in the hope of finding the last nine bodies.
BEIJING, March 19 A senior minister said on Sunday China's policy of restricting market access is important for domestic growth, even as President Xi Jinping seeks to project the country as a world leader in fighting protectionism.