AMSTERDAM Oct 22 Dutch engineering company Arcadis said it expects about a 5 percent rise in net revenue and a profit growth of 10 percent this year, lifted partly by growth in backlog, despite a small dip in organic net revenue in the third quarter.

For the third quarter, it earned gross revenue of 630 million euros ($801.7 million), a 1 percent dip, net revenue of 475 million and operating earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 49.5 million. Its EBITA margin rose to 10.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent over the year to date.

"Organic growth (is) moving towards our three-year target of above 5 percent," said Chief Executive Neil McArthur.

The company, which carries out engineering, consulting and construction projects globally, has 28,000 staff. It recently bought British engineering consultancy Hyder and US architectural consultancy Callison.

The acquisitions, which added more than 5,000 staff and took gross revenue above the 3 billion euro mark, are not reflected in the third-quarter accounts, which were closed before the acquisitions were finalised.