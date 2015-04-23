AMSTERDAM, April 23 Dutch engineering company
Arcadis missed consensus earnings forecast in the
first quarter, hurt by the turbulence in the Brazilian oil and
gas industries and as its North American infrastructure business
continued to weigh on results.
However, both revenue and earnings were sharply up on the
previous year, partly because of two major acquisitions made
last year. Organic gross revenue growth stood at 1 percent.
Reporting improved results on Thursday, the environmental,
construction and water engineering group said it was on track to
achieve "significantly" increased revenue and profit in 2015 due
to improved margins, acquisitions and currency effects.
The company said "integrity issues" in the Brazilian oil and
gas industry had caused a national procurement slowdown,
triggering a 15 percent decline in its Brazilian activities. The
decline in its North American business, which contributes more
than a third of revenue, was slower than in previous quarters.
The company made organic earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation of 59.4 million euros ($63.6 million), behind the
62.1 million euros analysts had forecast, off 823 million euros
in gross revenue, ahead of a forecast 810 million euros.
($1 = 0.9335 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anand Basu)