(Corrects headline to "... increases cash offer for Hyder Consulting" from "... subsidiary to acquire remaining stake in Hyder Consulting")

Aug 21 Arcadis NV :

* Increased offer for Hyder Consulting

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended increased cash offer pursuant to which Arcadis UK Investments B.V.

* Will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Hyder not already held by Arcadis Group

* Under terms of increased offer, Hyder shareholders will be entitled to receive for each Hyder share 730 pence in cash

* Board of Hyder has withdrawn its recommendation of offer by Nippon Koei Uk Topco Limited of 680 pence per share in cash

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Arcadis' EPS within first full year after increased offer completes

* A premium of approximately 57.4 per cent to volume weighted average price per Hyder share of 464 pence during 3 month period to 30 July 2014