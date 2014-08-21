(Corrects headline to "... increases cash offer for Hyder
Consulting" from "... subsidiary to acquire remaining stake in
Hyder Consulting")
Aug 21 Arcadis NV :
* Increased offer for Hyder Consulting
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended increased cash
offer pursuant to which Arcadis UK Investments B.V.
* Will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share
capital of Hyder not already held by Arcadis Group
* Under terms of increased offer, Hyder shareholders will be
entitled to receive for each Hyder share 730 pence in cash
* Board of Hyder has withdrawn its recommendation of offer
by Nippon Koei Uk Topco Limited of 680 pence per share in cash
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Arcadis' EPS
within first full year after increased offer completes
* A premium of approximately 57.4 per cent to volume
weighted average price per Hyder share of 464 pence during 3
month period to 30 July 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: