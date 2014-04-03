April 3 Arcadis NV

* Arcadis NV: Arcadis announces appointment of new chairman for its supervisory board

* Says Niek Hoek will succeed Rijnhard Van Tets as chairman of supervisory board of Aarcadis

* Niek Hoek will assume his new role after stepping down as CEO of Delta Lloyd NV, at latest in May 2015