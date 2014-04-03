BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
April 3 Arcadis NV
* Arcadis NV: Arcadis announces appointment of new chairman for its supervisory board
* Says Niek Hoek will succeed Rijnhard Van Tets as chairman of supervisory board of Aarcadis
* Niek Hoek will assume his new role after stepping down as CEO of Delta Lloyd NV, at latest in May 2015 Amsterdam Newsroom: +31 20 504 5000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)