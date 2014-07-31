July 31 Arcadis Nv :

* Arcadis N.V. and Hyder Consulting Plc are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer

* Hyder shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Hyder share 650 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Hyder at approximately 256.2 million stg

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Arcadis' EPS within first full year after offer completes

* Offer is a premium of approximately 38.5 percent to closing price per Hyder share of 469 pence on 30 July 2014

* Arcadis UK Investments B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcadis, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Hyder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: