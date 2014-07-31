July 31 Arcadis Nv :
* Arcadis N.V. and Hyder Consulting Plc are pleased to
announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a
recommended cash offer
* Hyder shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each
Hyder share 650 pence in cash
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share
capital of Hyder at approximately 256.2 million stg
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Arcadis' EPS
within first full year after offer completes
* Offer is a premium of approximately 38.5 percent to
closing price per Hyder share of 469 pence on 30 July 2014
* Arcadis UK Investments B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Arcadis, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary
share capital of Hyder
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: