Aug 8 Arcadis Nv

* Response to nippon koei uk topco limited offer

* Board of arcadis n.v. ("arcadis") notes announcement of a recommended cash offer by nippon koei uk topco limited for hyder consulting plc at a price of 680 pence per hyder share,

* Arcadis is considering its position and will make an announcement in due course.

* Nippon koei uk topco offer represents a 4.6 per cent premium to arcadis offer made on 31 july 2014.