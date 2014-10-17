STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Swedish industrial 3D printer maker Arcam posted a surge in third-quarter sales and a higher operating profit on Friday, sending its shares sharply higher.

The firm, which competes with the likes of Germany's SLM Solutions and privately held EOS, said sales rose to 90.8 million Swedish crowns($12.7 million) in the quarter, up 125 percent on the year-ago quarter.

Arcam's operating profit rose to 10.3 million crowns from 0.6 million. The profit included extraordinary costs of 3 million crowns, Arcam said.

Analysts were on average expecting an operating profit of 7.4 million crowns in the quarter and sales of 77.1 million crowns, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its shares rose 13.7 percent at 0749 GMT, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the OMXS All Share index in Stockholm.

Arcam's machines print metal parts for the aerospace and implants industries, and its clients include GE Aviation, Boeing, Airbus and GKN Aerospace

After a banner year for the 3D printing sector in 2013 where Arcam shares surged 500 percent, it has weakened substantially so far this year, down 36 percent.

Arcam recevied orders for five printers during the quarter compared with four a year-ago, and said it continued to see strong demand, particularly from the aerospace industry.

It had an order book of 13 printers at the end of September. The 3D printing industry got a big breakthrough last year when GE Aviation said its new LEAP jet engine would use 3D printed metal fuel nozzles.

GE announced in July it would be investing $50 million in a facility for 3D printing, and said it was in the final stages of deciding which company would provide the printing machines.

Arcam said it continued to see good opportunities for winning volume orders this year, by which it means more than five printers. (1 US dollar = 7.1684 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)