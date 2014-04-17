STOCKHOLM, April 17 Swedish industrial 3D printer maker Arcam posted first-quarter sales growth of 70 percent on Thursday and said it saw opportunities for bigger-sized orders of its machines during 2014.

Arcam's sales grew to 64.9 million Swedish crowns ($98.35 million), up from 38.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit rose to 3.6 million crowns from 0.1 million, including non-recurring costs of 6 million from the recent acquisition of metal powder maker AP&C.

The firm's machines print metal parts for the aerospace and implants industries and it is one of only five listed 3D printer makers selling to the manufacturing industry.

After rising 500 percent in 2013, Arcam shares have been hit hard this year in a broad sector sell-off. Its shares are down 44 percent from all-time high levels at the end of January. ($1 = 6.5989 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)