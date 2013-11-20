Nov 20 Arcan Resources Ltd :
* Third quarter results on target; production stable and
reserves independently
verified
* Says expects to achieve its 2013 production target of 3,800
to 4,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2013 capital spending of $40.8 million in line with
its guidance
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $33.3 million versus
$29.1 million
* Production was 3,726 boe per day during the third quarter of
2013 versus
3,917 boe per day during the third quarter of 2012
* Says received an updated mid-year independent
reserves;reserves are largely
unchanged from 2012 year-end reserves report
