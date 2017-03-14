DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain-based investment firm
Arcapita said on Tuesday it had bought a group of warehousing
facilities in Dubai for about $150 million, raising the total
value of its logistics portfolio in the United Arab Emirates to
$250 million.
Most of the new assets are in Dubai Investments Park, which
is owned by Dubai Investments.
Martin Tan, Arcapita’s chief investment officer, said in a
statement that he believed his company had the option of
eventually exiting its investment by listing a real estate
investment trust on one of the region's bourses. He did not
elaborate.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)