DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita said on Tuesday it had bought a group of warehousing facilities in Dubai for about $150 million, raising the total value of its logistics portfolio in the United Arab Emirates to $250 million.

Most of the new assets are in Dubai Investments Park, which is owned by Dubai Investments.

Martin Tan, Arcapita’s chief investment officer, said in a statement that he believed his company had the option of eventually exiting its investment by listing a real estate investment trust on one of the region's bourses. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)