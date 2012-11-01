UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 9.5 percent to 137.2 million lira ($76.49 million), missing a Reuters poll forecast of 183 million lira.
Arcelik's net income was 151.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7936 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources