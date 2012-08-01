UPDATE 3-Kate Spade to explore strategic options amid investor pressure
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors.
ISTANBUL Aug 1 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 21.6 percent to 166.8 million lira ($93 million), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 167 million lira.
Arcelik's net income was 137 million lira in the same period a year earlier, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
The company said second-quarter sales rose 37 percent to 2.78 billion lira ($1.55 billion), compared with 2.03 billion lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors.
DETROIT/SAN DIEGO, Feb 16 Businesses shut their doors, students skipped class and thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the United States on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered.