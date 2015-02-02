ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said net profit rose 3.2 percent last year to 617 million lira ($253 million), virtually in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 613 million lira.

The company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that 2014 sales rose 12.8 percent to 12.51 billion lira, just below a poll forecast of 12.54 billion lira.

($1 = 2.4367 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Daren Butler)