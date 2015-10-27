ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 36 percent increase in third quarter net profit to 212.4 million lira ($73.5 million), it said in a statement.

The company, which issued the release after the close of trade on Monday, also said it would stick to its full-year forecast. ($1 = 2.8884 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan)