JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Africa's largest steel maker, ArcelorMittal South Africa, has requested the government to impose steel tariff protections to counter cheap Chinese imports, Chief Executive Paul O'Flaherty said on Thursday.

"This is survival mode," O'Flaherty said, adding that unless the government intervenes, the steel maker would be forced to cut jobs at its Vereeniging operations on the outskirts of Johannesburg which employ 1,200 workers.

