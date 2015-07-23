(Adds CEO quotes, govt "sympathetic" to request)

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Africa's biggest steel maker ArcelorMittal South Africa said unless the government imposes tariff duties to counter cheap Chinese steel imports, it may be forced to downscale or close one of its operations.

Shares in the world's largest producers of steel are trading at around their lowest levels in more than a decade and the company has said South Africa's high labour costs, poor rail infrastructure and slowing economy have forced it to consider cutting back operations and jobs.

"This company has made losses for five or six years, I don't have an open cheque book," Paul O'Flaherty, ArcelorMittal South Africa chief executive said.

O'Flaherty confirmed that steel baron Lakshmi Mittal was in South Africa in June, where he briefed President Jacob Zuma's government on the challenges facing the industry and asked for intervention to counter cheap Chinese imports.

He said ArcelorMittal had applied for tariff protection of between 10 and 15 percent and that the government appeared "sympathetic" to the request.

"By making the announcement of a potential closure of Vereeniging, is not putting a gun to anybody's head, it is not a statement, it's a reality of business," O'Flaherty said.

