UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
PARIS, Sept 29 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said it will sell a majority stake in its Algerian operations to the Algerian state as part of a $763 million investment agreement.
Algerian state-controlled entity Sider will own 51 percent of ArcelorMittal's Annaba and Tebessa units, with Arcelor owning the rest, according to a statement from Arcelor on Sunday. The sale price of the stake was not disclosed. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 9 China's imports of major commodities remained robust in February, underlining the recent positive trend, but also masking a few areas of emerging concern.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.