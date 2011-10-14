BRUSSELS Oct 14 ArcelorMittal the
world's largest steelmaker on Friday confirmed that it will
permanently close its liquid phase steel production at its site
in Liege, Belgium.
Union leaders said late on Wednesday that the group's local
bosses had announced that the two blast furnaces, one idled
since 2008, the other since August, and a foundry would be
closed down.
ArcelorMittal said it faced a structural over-capacity in
Northern Europe, given a difficult European market.
"The liquid phase in Liege is still not competitive enough
under foreseeable market conditions," Joao Felix da Silva, CEO
of ArcelorMittal Liege said in a statement on Friday.
Arcelor said the decision would not impact its capacity or
market share in Europe.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)