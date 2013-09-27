Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
* Current interim deal expires end December
* Arbitration over pricing dispute on going
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 ArcelorMittal South Africa and Kumba Iron Ore said on Friday they were in talks over a potential new ore supply agreement as the companies try to resolve a rights and pricing dispute spanning over three years.
The companies said the talks are for ore from Kumba's Sishen and Thabazimbi mines.
Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, had suspended an agreement with ArcelorMittal South Africa in February 2010 under which it sold iron ore at a discounted price of production costs.
The deal was in place because ArcelorMittal, a local arm of the global steelmaker, had a mining right in Kumba's Sishen mine that lapsed. The steelmaker said the discount supply agreement still stands.
The matter is in arbitration and the companies have reached an interim pricing deal pending the outcome of the hearing. The current agreement expires at the end of the year.
A Kumba spokeswoman said a new supply agreement could have an impact on whether the arbitration process goes ahead.
Shares in ArcelorMittal South Africa were up 1.2 percent in early trade in Johannesburg, above the 0.4 percent rise in the blue-chip index. Kumba was up 0.11 percent.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.