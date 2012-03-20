(Corrects headline and first para to show it is an electric arc
furnace and not a blast furnace.)
LUXEMBOURG, March 20 ArcelorMittal,
the world's largest steelmaker, says it will extend the closure
of its electric arc furnace in Schifflange indefinitely due to
weakness in the construction sector in Western Europe, a measure
that will affect 282 employees at the site in Luxembourg.
"Unfortunately the construction market, for which the
products at Rodange and Schifflange are made, has not recovered
from the downturn that started at the end of 2008 and there is
still no sign of meaningful improvement," Nico Reuter,
ArcelorMittal's Europe vice-president for long carbon steel,
said in a statement on Tuesday.
At its site at Rodange and Schifflange, ArcelorMittal
produces long carbon steel products such as reinforcement bars,
crane rails and special sections.
The mill in Rodange will continue to operate on two shifts,
the company said.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; writing by Ben Deighton; editing
by Rex Merrifield)