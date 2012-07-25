JOHANNESBURG, July 25 ArcelorMittal South Africa is in talks with Vale and Rio Tinto to procure coking coal from Mozambique, a senior executive for the steel maker said on Wednesday.

"We are taking between 300,000 and 400,000 tonnes from Vale this year," William Nel, ArcelorMittal South Africa's procurement and logistics general manager, told reporters at a presentation.

"For Rio Tinto we are testing the samples, if the trials are effective we will probably look at taking something from them next year. Expectation is about 500,000 tonnes from Mozambique next year," he said.

Coking coal is a steel-making ingredient. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)