BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
SAO PAULO, July 13 ArcelorMittal SA's Tubarao steel mill, Brazil's largest by output, is operating at full capacity as clients in Asia and North America are buying more slabs, the steelmaker's most senior executive in Brazil said on Monday.
Profit margins have widened due to greater cost dilution, Benjamin Baptista, ArcelorMittal's chief executive in Brazil, said on the sidelines of an industry conference. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper held steady near its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United STates, and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentu