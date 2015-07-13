METALS-London copper holds near 8-day top, demand hopes underpin

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper held steady near its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United STates, and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentu