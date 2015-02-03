* S&P downgrades to BB from BB+
* Iron ore forecast to $65 from $85 per tonne for 2015, 2016
* Says steel improvements will not make up for weaker mining
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, dropped deeper into junk territory
on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the company's debt
due to weaker iron ore prices.
The rating agency said it had lowered its long-term credit
rating on ArcelorMittal to BB from BB+ after revising its
benchmark iron ore price assumptions for 2015 and 2016 to $65
from $85 per tonne, given a well-supplied market.
S&P added that it estimated ArcelorMittal's core profit
(EBITDA) in 2015 would be $7.0-7.3 billion, falling short of its
previous expectation of $8 billion.
It forecast that the ratio of funds from operations to debt
was likely to be closer to 15 percent than 20 percent in the
next two years.
"The outlook is stable because we believe that ArcelorMittal
has some flexibility and capacity to support the current
rating," the S&P report said.
S&P cut ArcelorMittal's debt to junk status in August 2012,
believing then the steel industry would weaken as the global
economy, particularly in Europe, slowed down.
ArcelorMittal has steadily increased its own iron ore
production in recent years, shipping almost 30 million tonnes in
the first nine months of 2014.
S&P also said it was cautious in its assumptions about
average steel margins in the next two years, saying lower raw
materials prices might not necessarily result in higher margins
because the supply-demand balance in the steel industry remained
relatively weak.
"Improvements in the steel segment are unlikely to fully
compensate for weaker mining profits," the ratings agency said.
ArcelorMittal said it was disappointed by the downgrade, but
said debt reduction and assets sales in recent years could be
seen in recent earnings, which, together with recovering demand
for steel, was improving profitability.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Keith Weir)