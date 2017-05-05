TORONTO May 5 Unionized workers at
ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern
Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour
strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the
United Steelworkers union said on Friday.
Some 2,000 union members, who work at the large open pit
mine, its railroad link to port and a processing plant in Port
Cartier, have voted to strike if a new collective agreement is
not reached in 72 hours, the union said in a statement.
A proposed two-tier pension system would hurt new workers,
said union coordination Nicolas Lapierre in a press release.
The union also wants ArcelorMittal to return some
contracted-out positions to unionized jobs and resolve
discrepancies in working conditions between ArcelorMittal’s
Mont-Wright mine and its Fire Lake mine.
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)