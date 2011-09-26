* Talks have been going on since August 2010
* Deal widely criticised for lack of transparency
* Deal linked to South African President Jacob Zuma's son
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal South
Africa (ACLJ.J), a unit of the world's largest steelmaker, said
it would not proceed with a much-criticised black economic
empowerment deal after its conditions were not met.
The plan to sell 26 percent of its shares to black
investors in a deal valued last year at 9.1 billion rand ($1.13
billion) faced harsh criticism from the company's shareholders
for not being done in a transparent way and for favouring
political elites.
ArcelorMittal said the parties negotiating the deal failed
to extend their talks.
"Shareholders are advised that the parties involved in the
black economic empowerment transaction have not agreed on an
extension for the satisfaction of the conditions precedent and
that the subscription and shareholders' agreement has therefore
lapsed," the company said in a statement.
The proposed deal was linked to a dispute over iron ore
supplies between ArcelorMittal and Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J), a
unit of global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L), that has been
dragging on for over a year.
Kumba and ArcelorMittal have been at loggerheads over a
preferential iron ore supply deal since early 2010 after
ArcelorMittal, which had mineral rights over a 21.4 percent
stake in Kumba's Sishen mine, failed to convert its rights as
required by law.
Kumba has since argued that ArcelorMittal was no longer
entitled to source iron ore at a discount. The dispute will be
argued in arbitration next year.
After ArcelorMittal's right lapsed, the government awarded
little-known but politically connected Imperial Crown Trading
(ICT) a prospecting right over that same stake. ArcelorMittal
then said it would buy ICT to regain its preferential deal with
Kumba.
As part of its proposal to buy ICT, ArcelorMittal said it
would sell about a quarter of itself to black investors,
including ICT shareholders and South African President Jacob
Zuma's son. The deal provoked heavy criticism from opposition
parties and analysts who said it portrayed black empowerment as
a "bribe of the political class."
Foreign investors and many South Africans have grown
increasingly worried about the implementation of the black
economic empowerment policy introduced in Africa's biggest
economy after apartheid ended in 1994.
The BEE policy is aimed at righting the economic wrongs of
apartheid, but critics say all it has done is enrich some
businessmen in a country where millions of black South Africans
still live in poverty and over a quarter of the work force is
jobless.
ArcelorMittal South Africa is a unit of Luxembourg-based
ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS).
($1 = 8.076 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by John Wallace)