BRUSSELS Oct 12 ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) has decided to close its two blast furnaces near the eastern Belgian city of Liege for good in part due to the worsening economic situation, Belgian business daily L'Echo said on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal declined to comment on the report.

A number of workers at the plant have already been temporarily laid off as weakening demand for steel had led the company to idle production.

Workers at the plant in Liege held six executives against their will for 48 hours in protest over the temporary closures. [ID:nL5E7L5479]

The Luxembourg-based company, the world's largest steelmaker, told investors last month that it would weather a possible recession better than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and its expansion into mines. [ID:nLDE78M02I]

In recent months, the company has also idled blast furnaces in Florange, France, and Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Bernard Orr)