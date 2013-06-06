SAO PAULO, June 6 ArcelorMittal SA,
the world's largest steelmaker, will resume its expansion of
long steel capacity in Brazil with an investment of 352 million
reais ($165 million) beginning in June, the head of its Americas
unit said.
The executive, Jefferson de Paula, told journalists in Sao
Paulo on Thursday that the first phase of the project will
expand two mills and install a new rolling mill. A second phase
contingent on market demand, he said. The company had shelved
Brazil expansion plans in 2011.
Overall, he said ArcelorMittal will invest $400 million in
the Americas this year.