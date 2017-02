SHANGHAI Aug 5 ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, has agreed to sell its 12 percent stake in an auto sheet joint venture with China's Baosteel and Japan's Nippon Steel to the Japanese firm, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The move will give Nippon Steel a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, Baosteel-NSC/Arcelor (BNA) Automotive Co, while Baosteel holds the other half.

The spokeswoman said the move is aimed at focusing on another automotive JV project with a middle-sized Chinese steelmaker. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Erica Billingham)