LONDON, Sept 23 Underlying Chinese demand for iron ore is still strong despite evidence of more cautious behaviour from some buyers, ArcelorMittal told investors on Friday, adding it expects buying activity to restart in the fourth quarter.

"There has certainly been a longer period of stockholding in China at the mills this summer than the last couple of summers. What we are seeing is people taking a wait-and see approach in China, but the underlying demand is still very strong," Simon Wandke, chief commercial officer of ArcelorMittal's mining operations, said during an investor meeting.

In answer to a question, he said rumours of cancelled shipments to China related to small mills.

"People are taking a wait-and-see (approach) for a month or two, then you will see some buying activity coming back again," he said. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Anthony Barker)