LONDON, Sept 23 Underlying Chinese demand for
iron ore is still strong despite evidence of more cautious
behaviour from some buyers, ArcelorMittal told
investors on Friday, adding it expects buying activity to
restart in the fourth quarter.
"There has certainly been a longer period of stockholding in
China at the mills this summer than the last couple of summers.
What we are seeing is people taking a wait-and see approach in
China, but the underlying demand is still very strong," Simon
Wandke, chief commercial officer of ArcelorMittal's mining
operations, said during an investor meeting.
In answer to a question, he said rumours of cancelled
shipments to China related to small mills.
"People are taking a wait-and-see (approach) for a month or
two, then you will see some buying activity coming back again,"
he said.
