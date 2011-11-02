* Weak demand forces downsizing

* ArcelorMittal already cutting back on European operations

LONDON Nov 2 ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, has suspended expansion plans at its João Monlevade steel plant due to steel demand in Brazil being lower than previously forecast.

"In context of the global slowdown and the fragile European and U.S. market, ArcelorMittal Brasil will temporarily stop construction of the ArcelorMittal Monlevade expansion project," the company said in a statement.

"ArcelorMittal continues to believe in the growth of the country and confirms that it has no intention to cancel the project," the company said.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new blast furnace with capacity of 1.12 million tonnes per year.

Expansion is expected to resume when demand grows.

The company said its current production capacity was sufficient but it would monitor the market closely in order to react to any increase in demand.

This suspension follows cutbacks at a number of its European steel operations, including the permanent closure of two furnaces at its Liege plant and the idling of production in Germany, Spain and Poland due to flagging demand and a weaker economic outlook.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced more than 92 million tonnes of steel globally. (Reporting by Simon Price; editing by James Jukwey)