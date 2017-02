BRUSSELS Feb 2 An explosion at a steelworks in northern France has killed one worker and injured a second, the site's owner ArcelorMittal said.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said in a statement late on Wednesday it is investigating the cause of the blast, which happened in a maintenance workshop on Wednesday afternoon in Florange, near the city of Metz.

The company did not say whether the explosion has had any impact on production. (Reporting by Ben Deighton)