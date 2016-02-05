BRUSSELS Feb 5 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, said on Friday it planned to raise
$3 billion in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face
of weak steel and mining sectors.
The company said it would also receive some $1 billion from
the sale of a 35 percent stake in automotive steel specialist
Gestamp.
"This capital raise, combined with the sale of our minority
shareholding in Gestamp, will accelerate the company's debt
reduction plans and enable us to reduce net debt to less than
$12 billion," Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a
statement.
