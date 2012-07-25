(Repeats to close alert series)
BRUSSELS, July 25 ArcelorMittal, the world's
largest steelmaker, beat market expectations and cut net debt in
the second quarter due to a divestment gain, but said the market
was far more challenging than expected, with little change
expected in the second half.
The steelmaker, whose capacity is more than double that of
its nearest rival, said on Wednesday core profit (EBITDA) was
$2.45 billion, against the average forecast of $2.18 billion in
a Reuters poll.
However, the second-quarter number included a $339 million
gain from a U.S. divestment, part of its bid to bring down debt.
