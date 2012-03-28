BRUSSELS, March 28 ArcelorMittal said
on Wednesday it had completed its sale of 134.3 million shares
and the same number of warrants in Turkey's biggest steelmaker
Erdemir as it shifts away from non-core activities
and focuses on cutting debt.
The sale raised 478.2 million Turkish lira ($267.5 million),
the company said in a statement.
ArcelorMittal said the sale to institutional investors,
managed by Goldman Sachs International, resulted in its share in
Erdemir dropping to 18.7 percent from 25 percent. This would
fall to 12.5 percent if all the warrants are exercised.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said it
had agreed to a 365-day lock-up period on its remaining stake in
Erdemir.
A third of the warrants have an exercise price of 3.738 lira
with a maturity of July 2, a further third an exercise price of
3.916 lira on Oct 1 and the final third an exercise price of
4.094 lira on Dec 14.
Erdemir shares were down 9 percent at 3.64 lira at 0705 GMT.
($1 = 1.7878 Turkish liras)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)