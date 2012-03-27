Australia's Boral posts revenue drop, but asset sales boost profit
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
BRUSSELS, March 27 ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it would sell 134.3 million shares and the same number of warrants in Turkey's biggest steelmaker Erdemir as it shifts away from non-core activities and focuses on cutting debt.
ArcelorMittal said the sale to institutional investors, managed by Goldman Sachs International, should result in its share in Erdemir dropping to 18.7 percent from 25 percent, or to 12.5 percent if all the warrants are exercised.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said it had agreed to a 365-day lock-up period on its remaining stake in Erdemir. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 14 Striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and mine operator BHP Billiton said they have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday, helping to ease a copper price rally on hopes of an early settlement to the six-day stoppage.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC eliminated its shares in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.