BRUSSELS Aug 8 Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal by a notch on Wednesday but kept its debt at investment grade one week after competing agency Standard & Poor's lowered the group's rating to junk status.

Fitch lowered its long-term credit rating for ArcelorMittal's debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a negative outlook, citing a challenging steel market, especially in western Europe.

"While ArcelorMittal continues to make good progress with non-core asset disposals and its cost-saving programmes, these measures will not fully offset the negative impact of weaker organic cash flow generation," Fitch said in a statement.

Shares in the company were 0.3 percent lower at 13.05 euros at 1513 GMT on Wednesday, having fallen some 28 percent from the year's peak in early February.

On Thursday, Standard & Poor's lowered its rating for the steelmaker to 'BB+', no longer an investment grade rating, and Moody's put a negative outlook on its 'Baa3' rating, the lowest investment grade level.

ArcelorMittal said that it had reduced its net debt by $1.6 billion in the second quarter but that a further reduction of its $22 billion debt pile depended on further divestments. The group said its net debt stood at 2.6 times EBITDA in the second quarter.

The European Union's steel industry may need to shut three quarters of its capacity in the next two decades because of declining demand, rising costs and cheap imports, the president of European steel industry body EUROFER told Reuters in June. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)