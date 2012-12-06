(Releads with ArcelorMittal comment, background)
PARIS Dec 6 ArcelorMittal announced
on Thursday it had withdrawn its bid for a EU-funded project in
environmentally friendly steel which France hoped could keep two
blast furnaces going at the northern Florange site.
The move threatened to unravel a politically charged
compromise deal which France's Socialist government reached with
ArcelorMittal last week, following weeks of heated talks, to try
and save some 630 blast furnace jobs at the Florange plant.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal said in a statement it was
not abandoning the project completely but that it could not
currently pursue it for technical reasons.
"(This) is perfectly coherent with what is in the agreement
signed with the French government," it said.
Earlier, a European Commission spokesman confirmed it had
received written notification from ArcelorMittal that the group
had decided to withdraw its bid "due to technical difficulties".
The application for the ULCOS project was central to a deal
in which ArcelorMittal pledged to invest 180 million euros ($235
million) in Florange and keep the site's two idled furnaces in
working order so they could be restarted if it wins the project.
ULCOS (Ultra-Low Carbon dioxide Steelmaking) is a consortium
of 48 European companies and other organisations working to
develop ways to cut CO2 emissions from steel production.
($1 = 0.7652 euros)
