BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
PARIS Dec 6 Steel maker ArcelorMittal has withdrawn its application for a European Union pilot project the French government hoped could keep two blast furnaces going at the group's Florange site in north France.
"We have been informed in a letter from ArcelorMittal that the group has decided to withdraw its bid for Florange due to technical difficulties," a European Commission spokesman said.
The bid to use Florange for the Ulcos environmentally friendly steel project was central to a deal between the French government and ArcelorMittal to secure investment in the site and save jobs threatened by the closure of the furnaces.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals