FLORANGE, France, Sept 27 France's industry
minister called on steelmaker ArcelorMittal on
Thursday to make the investment needed to restart idled blast
furnaces at its Florange site or put it up for sale.
"The French government has at the highest level insisted,
repeated, recalled ... that we want the restart of these two
furnaces at Florange that have been idled for 14 months," Arnaud
Montebourg told employees at the site in northeastern France.
He urged ArcelorMittal to make investments totalling 150
million euros, adding that if not ArcelorMittal was no longer
interested in the site it could be purchased by "any interested
industrial operator in the world."