PARIS Dec 6 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said on
Thursday that an EU pilot project central to its deal with the
government to save jobs at a site in northwestern France was not
viable today for technical reasons, but it was not permanently
ditching the scheme.
ArcelorMittal earlier withdrew its application for
the ULCOS project, which the government hoped could ensure a
future for two idled blast furnaces at the Florange site.
"(This) is perfectly coherent with what is in the agreement
signed with the French government," ArcelorMittal said in a
statement after the European Commission said it had pulled its
bid for ULCOS. "This in no way means the ULCOS project is being
abandoned."