(Adds detail)
SHANGHAI Aug 5 ArcelorMittal , the
world's top steelmaker, has agreed to sell its 12 percent stake
in an auto sheet joint venture with China's Baosteel
and Japan's Nippon Steel to the Japanese firm, a
company spokeswoman said on Friday.
The move will give Nippon Steel a 50 percent stake in the
joint venture, Baosteel-NSC/Arcelor (BNA) Automotive Co, while
Baosteel holds the other half.
The ArcelorMittal spokeswoman said the move is aimed at
focusing on another automotive JV project with a middle-sized
Chinese steelmaker, the Hunan Valin Group .
On Tuesday, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA)
criticised ArcelorMittal for not fulfilling its commitment to
support Valin, saying the steel giant failed to provide the
Chinese partner with the technical support needed for their
joint venture auto sheet plant.
Chi Jingdong, CISA's deputy secretary general, also said
ArcelorMittal did not fulfil promises to help the Chinese firm
secure supplies of iron ore.
"China remains an important jurisdiction where
ArcelorMittal, through its joint ventures, will continue to
develop value-added steel products for the Chinese market,"
company spokeswoman Lynn Robbroeckx said in an email to Reuters.
Baosteel-NSC/Arcelor (BNA) Automotive Co mainly produces
auto sheet for the Chinese market and has an annual production
capacity of 1.7 million tonnes, with 900,000 tonnes of
cold-rolled sheet and 800,000 tonnes of hot-dipped galvanized
sheet.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Erica
Billingham)