BRUSSELS, Nov 3 ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday that a summer dip is deepening into a second half slump with even lower steel shipments expected in the fourth quarter than the third.

ArcelorMittal, which makes 6-7 percent of global steel, said customers were increasingly cautious due to economic uncertainties such as the possibility of recession in developed markets and policy tightening, leading to slower growth, in China.

The Luxembourg-based company said its core profit (EBITDA) fell 29 percent in the third quarter from the second to $2.41 billion, at the bottom of its previous guided range.

"As the macroeconomic environment slowed during Q3 customers adopted a 'wait and see' approach which impacted volumes. In addition, prices decreased during the quarter," ArcelorMittal said.

The company said it still believed its core profit would be higher in the second half of 2011 than a year earlier, when a sharp slowdown and a margin squeeze drove it into a fourth-quarter loss.

However, for the first time in years, it did not give specific guidance about the following quarter. However, it did say it expected 2011 capital expenditure to be below its previous guidance of $5.5 billion.

ArcelorMittal now has more mining income to soften the blow of a slowdown and told investors in September it was better braced to weather a recession than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date and an improved balance sheet. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)