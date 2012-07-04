BRUSSELS, July 4 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, has asked its European units to cut
costs in support services, such as sales and administration, by
25 percent, Belgian business daily De Tijd reported on
Wednesday.
The group had told its units to come up with a plan to cut
costs by the end of June and would discuss the proposals at a
meeting of its European works council next week, the paper said.
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment.
The group said in May that it sees a 1 to 2 percent decline
in steel consumption in Europe this year, as some countries slip
back into recession. That compares to an expected increase of
6.5 to 7 percent in North America. The group has
idled seven of its 25 blast furnaces in Europe.
The European Union's steel industry may need to shut three
quarters of its capacity in the next two decades because of
declining demand, rising costs and cheap imports, the president
of European steel industry body EUROFER told Reuters in late
June.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing By Sebastian Moffett
and Keiron Henderson)