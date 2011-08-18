Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM Aug 18 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal said on Thursday their $5 billion takeover offer for Australian group Macarthur Coal had opened for acceptance.
"Peabody and ArcelorMittal urge all Macarthur shareholders to accept the compelling offer to receive a substantial premium for their investment," the companies said in a joint statement.
The statement came after Macarthur Coal said on Wednesday shareholders should take no action on the offer until it sent out its formal response in the next two weeks.
Macarthur said its response would focus on the opportunistic timing of the offer, its strong growth profile, significant resource base, access to infrastructure, and its status as the top supplier of pulverised coal. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020