* Says EBITDA would be higher if recession in 2012 than 2009

* Keeps Q3 EBITDA forecast of $2.4-$2.8 bln

* Says savings, mining, debt profile offer support

* Confirms 2011 mining output targets (Adds details on production, share price)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 - ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and its expansion into mining.

The Luxembourg-based group told investors on Friday that its core profit (EBITDA) would be higher than in 2009 if the developed world fell back into recession next year.

It repeated its forecast for third-quarter core profit to be between $2.4 billion and $2.8 billion and for second-half earnings to be greater than a year earlier, because of higher steel shipments and growth in iron ore and coal output.

In its first business review since last month's stock market crash, ArcelorMittal said orders had not deteriorated much and raw material and steel prices were largely stable.

Chief Executive Officer Lakshmi Mittal and his finance director son Aditya sought at length to convince investors that their company was not the same as the one forced to cut production in half at the height of the 2008/2009 recession.

Inventories, Mittal senior said, were more supportive. In the United States, they were 25 percent below peak 2008 levels. In 2008/2009, production tumbled because core auto and construction customers needed less and also drew down stocks.

Mining was also now generating a quarter of group profit. Aditya Mittal said the company would review steel expansion, but press on with new mining projects, which offered healthy returns in a short space of time.

ArcelorMittal confirmed its mining output targets for 2011, with iron ore on track for 10 percent growth as the group begins shipments from Liberia. Its mining executives said underlying demand for iron ore from key consumer China remained strong, with buying activity expected to resume later this year.

WEATHERING THE STORM

The company's average debt maturity was 5 years at the end of June, double the level at the end of September 2008, with the majority now comprised of bonds, rather than bank credit.

"We are in a much better situation than we were at that point in time," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told the investor meeting.

In recent weeks, the group has revealed plans to idle three blast furnaces in Europe -- in Belgium, France and Germany -- because of low demand.

"There is no need for us to cut volume further," Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said.

ArcelorMittal's message of resilience cheered investors, who sent the stock higher to close up 2.2 percent, outperforming a sector again battered by economic uncertainty.

ArcelorMittal shares have plunged 50 percent in the past two months, while the STOXX 600 index is down 21 percent and the index's basic resource component is one of the worst performers, 31 percent lower.

Some analysts say this is pricing in a recession, which may be a step too far -- at least for now.

ArcelorMittal said its base case scenario was for two years of low growth, rather than recession, in the developed world and continued expansion in emerging markets, which represent about 40 percent of steel core profits.

Aditya Mittal said that the sharp pick-up after the 2008/2009 recession suggested the recovery would be V-shaped, but today an L-shape with poor growth for an extended period appeared likely.

The $500 billion steel sector is seen as a gauge for the broader economy.

Global growth expectations have been cut sharply in the past two months. The International Monetary Fund warned Europe and the United States could slip into recession in 2012.

Current market consensus is for ArcelorMittal to report a core profit (EBITDA) at the upper end of its own $2.4-2.8 billion guidance range in the third quarter and for the same figure in the fourth, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data show.

However, analysts say customer destocking and a possible margin squeeze could yield a weaker final three months.

Hot-rolled steel cord prices in Europe continued their steady rise in August, but have come off 3 percent in the past two weeks, according to Steel Business Briefing. However, iron ore prices were up 2 percent in the same period, Metal Bulletin data shows. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by Chris Wickham, Hans-Juergen Peters, Rex Merrifield, Jane Merriman and Mike Nesbit)