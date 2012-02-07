BRUSSELS Feb 7 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast on Tuesday an improvement of earnings in the first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a pick-up of steel shipments and further cost control.

The company, which makes around 7 percent of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter fell 29 percent to $1.71 billion, roughly in line with the average foreast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)