BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
BRUSSELS Feb 7 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast on Tuesday an improvement of earnings in the first half of 2012 after a weak end to last year, with a pick-up of steel shipments and further cost control.
The company, which makes around 7 percent of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter fell 29 percent to $1.71 billion, roughly in line with the average foreast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company