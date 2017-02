BATHINDA, India, April 28 ArcelorMittal's is progressing slowly with the company's Indian steel plant projects in the states of Jharkhand and Karnataka, chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Saturday

"There is some progress in terms of getting land, etc, a lot of approvals are needed but progress is slow," Mittal said.

The company's plans in Jharkhand and Karnataka have been hit by local opposition to the projects and wrangles over land acquisition.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Lane)