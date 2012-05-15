ALMATY May 15 ArcelorMittal has reduced production at the main steelmaking unit of its plant in Kazakhstan after a fire on Tuesday killed two people, the company's local unit said.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the Kazakh unit of the world's largest steel maker, said the fire in the sinter plant that feeds the blast furnaces had been contained after burning for more than three hours.

"Production at the main workshops of the metallurgical plant - sinter production, blast furnaces and steel melting - has been reduced until the effects of the accident are eliminated. The other workshops are working as normal," the company said in a statement.

It gave no details as to the extent of any possible output losses and said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which runs one of the largest steel mills in the former Soviet Union, produced 3.68 million tonnes of crude steel last year, up from 3.34 million tonnes in 2010.

The company is planning a $328 million capital expenditure programme this year at the plant in central Kazakhstan, where veteran President Nursultan Nazarbayev once worked before rising through the ranks of the Soviet Communist Party.

The mill sells more than half of its steel within the former Soviet Union, although a large portion - up to 35 percent - is traditionally sold to Iran, where Western sanctions on financial transactions have made it tougher to trade this year. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Will Waterman)