ALMATY May 15 ArcelorMittal
has reduced production at the main steelmaking unit of its plant
in Kazakhstan after a fire on Tuesday killed two people, the
company's local unit said.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the Kazakh unit of the world's
largest steel maker, said the fire in the sinter plant that
feeds the blast furnaces had been contained after burning for
more than three hours.
"Production at the main workshops of the metallurgical plant
- sinter production, blast furnaces and steel melting - has been
reduced until the effects of the accident are eliminated. The
other workshops are working as normal," the company said in a
statement.
It gave no details as to the extent of any possible output
losses and said an investigation was under way to determine the
cause of the fire.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which runs one of the largest steel
mills in the former Soviet Union, produced 3.68 million tonnes
of crude steel last year, up from 3.34 million tonnes in 2010.
The company is planning a $328 million capital expenditure
programme this year at the plant in central Kazakhstan, where
veteran President Nursultan Nazarbayev once worked before rising
through the ranks of the Soviet Communist Party.
The mill sells more than half of its steel within the former
Soviet Union, although a large portion - up to 35 percent - is
traditionally sold to Iran, where Western sanctions on financial
transactions have made it tougher to trade this year.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Will Waterman)