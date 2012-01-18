* Employees will be offered a job at other Spanish plants
LONDON, Jan 18 ArcelorMittal
will prolong the closure of its long carbon steel production
plant in Madrid for an indefinite period due to continued
weakness in demand and will move the affected employees to other
plants in Spain, the company said.
More than 290 employees were affected by the announcement of
a temporary closure of the Madrid plant last October, which the
steelmaker said at the time was due to weakness in the Spanish
construction market.
"Due to continuing weakness in the Spanish construction
market and to the lack of expectations of a recovery in the
short term, ArcelorMittal Spain is considering an extension, for
an undefined period of time, of the closure of the electric arc
furnace and sections production at its Villares plant, Madrid,
specialised in large dimension beams," it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Other activities such as logistics services for raw
materials supply for other Spanish plants and processing and
distribution of steel products will continue to take place at
the (Madrid) plant."
Since last summer, when the economic picture started to
weaken, the world's largest steelmaker has announced a series of
temporary plant closures in Europe.
In October, it also announced the permanent end of liquid
steel production at its site in Liege, Belgium.
"We are ready to offer a job within the group in Spain to
all the affected employees," said Gonzalo Urquijo, a board
member and president of ArcelorMittal Spain.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11
percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
