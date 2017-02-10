BRUSSELS Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees
global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5
and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
Arcelormittal says 2017 u.s. Apparent steel
consumption growth seen at 3-4 pct (vs 1-1.5 pct decline in
2016)
Arcelormittal says 2017 europe apparent steel
consumption growth seen at 0.5-1.5 pct (bs 1.5-2.0 pct in 2016)
Arcelormittal says 2017 brazil apparent steel
consumption growth seen at 3-4 pct (vs 13-13.5 pct decline in
2016)
Arcelormittal says 2017 cis apparent steel consumption
seen between decline of 0.5 pct and growth of 0.5 pct (vs
3.5-4.0 pct decline in 2016)
Arcelormittal says 2017 china apparent steel
consumption decline seen at decline of up to 1.0 pct (vs 1-1.5
pct growth in 2016)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)